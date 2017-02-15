Meetings focus on grant funds

Meetings focus on grant funds

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Local officials are reaching out to housing and community development stakeholders and social service organizations through a series of three public hearings to obtain input on housing and community development needs in the Rocky Mount area. The city of Rocky Mount and the Down East HOME Consortium receive annual Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment partnership funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Feb 7 Recon 141
111 Congress has many Communists Feb 5 blackyb 1
According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient... Feb 4 blackyb 1
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jan 29 True fook 11
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Jan 25 thetruth 2
Knuckleball (Jun '10) Dec '16 Jim 11
News Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16) Jul '16 Burnt 1
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC