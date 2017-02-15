Meetings focus on grant funds
Local officials are reaching out to housing and community development stakeholders and social service organizations through a series of three public hearings to obtain input on housing and community development needs in the Rocky Mount area. The city of Rocky Mount and the Down East HOME Consortium receive annual Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment partnership funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Jim
|11
|Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Burnt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC