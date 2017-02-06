Initiative brings families to library
The Edgecombe County Memorial Library celebrated Take Your Child to the Library Day in style on Saturday with stories, games, cake and all the trimmings. This is the third year the library has celebrated Take Your Child to the Library Day, which is a national grassroots initiative that encourages families to introduce their children to their local library.
