Hurricane aid available
If your home sustained at least $5,000 in damage during Hurricane Matthew, and you filed an application with FEMA, you may be eligible for a loan of up to $40,000 to go toward repairs. The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency is awarding $15 million to eligible organizations to help rehab owner-occupied homes in disaster-affected counties like Nash through the Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool-Disaster Recovery.
