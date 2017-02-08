Hurricane aid available

If your home sustained at least $5,000 in damage during Hurricane Matthew, and you filed an application with FEMA, you may be eligible for a loan of up to $40,000 to go toward repairs. The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency is awarding $15 million to eligible organizations to help rehab owner-occupied homes in disaster-affected counties like Nash through the Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool-Disaster Recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spring Hope Enterprise.