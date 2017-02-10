Grants to aid flood victims

Grants to aid flood victims

Local and state officials are working to determine if Twin Counties homeowners are eligible to receive help from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Property owners interested in participating in the program are invited to attend community intake meetings from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17 in the Imperial Centre's Black Box Theater at 270 Gay St. in downtown Rocky Mount.

