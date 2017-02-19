Gold Rock slaying still unsolved
The unsolved slaying of an out-of-state guest at a Gold Rock motel 25 years ago occurred around the same time the area began its decent into the nexus of crime it's known as today. Humphrey William "Billy" Griffith, 63, of New Milford, N.J., was killed Nov. 28, 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|3 hr
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Fri
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Fri
|Meep bleep
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Hellion
|121
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC