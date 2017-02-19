Gold Rock slaying still unsolved

Gold Rock slaying still unsolved

The unsolved slaying of an out-of-state guest at a Gold Rock motel 25 years ago occurred around the same time the area began its decent into the nexus of crime it's known as today. Humphrey William "Billy" Griffith, 63, of New Milford, N.J., was killed Nov. 28, 1992.

