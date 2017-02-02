Flower shops keep busy for big day
At Flowers and Gifts of Rocky Mount on Monday, Valentine's Day decorations filled the store with an array of balloons, gifts and flowers for customers looking to purchase specific items for someone close in their lives. Misti Johnson, the new owner of Flowers and Gifts of Rocky Mount, said Valentine's Day certainly increases sales, but there is also a big cost for the local business in trying to make the special day perfect for customers.
