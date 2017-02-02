Flower shops keep busy for big day

Flower shops keep busy for big day

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

At Flowers and Gifts of Rocky Mount on Monday, Valentine's Day decorations filled the store with an array of balloons, gifts and flowers for customers looking to purchase specific items for someone close in their lives. Misti Johnson, the new owner of Flowers and Gifts of Rocky Mount, said Valentine's Day certainly increases sales, but there is also a big cost for the local business in trying to make the special day perfect for customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Feb 7 Recon 141
111 Congress has many Communists Feb 5 blackyb 1
According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient... Feb 4 blackyb 1
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jan 29 True fook 11
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Jan 25 thetruth 2
Knuckleball (Jun '10) Dec '16 Jim 11
News Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16) Jul '16 Burnt 1
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC