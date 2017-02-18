Fire department to mark rich history
Rocky Mount will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its founding tomorrow - and one of the agencies that has kept the city safe during its century-plus history will join the celebration this summer as it marks its own anniversary. The Rocky Mount Fire Department will celebrate the 121st anniversary of its founding on Aug. 6. The department first received its official charter on Aug. 6, 1896.
