Effort to clean up downtown areas

Effort to clean up downtown areas

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Two downtown Rocky Mount areas in need of improvements will soon get a helping hand from a nationally-known service organization. Rocky Mount city officials announced this week the city has been awarded an AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps project team to beautify Southeast Rocky Mount and Villa Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient... 15 hr blackyb 1
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jan 29 True fook 11
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Jan 25 thetruth 2
can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14) Jan 20 Bobby 8
Anyone seen him? Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Knuckleball (Jun '10) Dec '16 Jim 11
News Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16) Jul '16 Burnt 1
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC