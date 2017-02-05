Effort to clean up downtown areas
Two downtown Rocky Mount areas in need of improvements will soon get a helping hand from a nationally-known service organization. Rocky Mount city officials announced this week the city has been awarded an AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps project team to beautify Southeast Rocky Mount and Villa Place.
