ECSU hosts benefit concert for Town of Princeville

When the town of Princeville was hit by Hurricane Matthew last year, it was devastated by the storm. But the historic eastern North Carolina town is getting help from the Elizabeth City State University Visual and Performing Arts Department with a benefit concert on Tuesday.

