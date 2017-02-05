ECSU hosts benefit concert for Town of Princeville
When the town of Princeville was hit by Hurricane Matthew last year, it was devastated by the storm. But the historic eastern North Carolina town is getting help from the Elizabeth City State University Visual and Performing Arts Department with a benefit concert on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|20 hr
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Jim
|11
|Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Burnt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC