CSX terminal plans move ahead
Plans continue forward for CSX's new $272 million rail-to-truck terminal to be built in Rocky Mount as a Virgina-based professional services firm recently was chosen to create strategic conveyance drawings for the intermodal train hub. Dewberry, a privately market-facing firm, was selected by the N.C. Department of Transportation to develop a transportation and freight master plan for the new Carolina Connector in Rocky Mount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Sat
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Fri
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Fri
|Meep bleep
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Hellion
|121
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC