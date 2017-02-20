CSX terminal plans move ahead

Plans continue forward for CSX's new $272 million rail-to-truck terminal to be built in Rocky Mount as a Virgina-based professional services firm recently was chosen to create strategic conveyance drawings for the intermodal train hub. Dewberry, a privately market-facing firm, was selected by the N.C. Department of Transportation to develop a transportation and freight master plan for the new Carolina Connector in Rocky Mount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.