CSX terminal plans move ahead

Rocky Mount Telegram

Plans continue forward for CSX's new $272 million rail-to-truck terminal to be built in Rocky Mount as a Virgina-based professional services firm recently was chosen to create strategic conveyance drawings for the intermodal train hub. Dewberry, a privately market-facing firm, was selected by the N.C. Department of Transportation to develop a transportation and freight master plan for the new Carolina Connector in Rocky Mount.

