City to mark 150th anniversary
Rocky Mount will launch a yearlong celebration of the city's 150th anniversary tonight during the return of First Friday at 6 p.m. at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences. Councilman Lamont Wiggins and City Manager Charles Penny will be on hand to share some of the city's rich history during the event.
