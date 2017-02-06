City to host Valentine's Day dances
The department will recognize the bond between mother and son with the its first ever Mother & Son Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Booker T. Theater in downtown Rocky Mount "As we thought about what we wanted to do for our community for Valentine's Day, we knew we wanted something different," said Heather White, recreation supervisor for the city of Rocky Mount. "Many of us are parents, or hope to be parents, and we recognize how important the mother and son relationship is for a young man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|111 Congress has many Communists
|16 hr
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Sat
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Jim
|11
|Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Burnt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC