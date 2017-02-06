City to host Valentine's Day dances

The department will recognize the bond between mother and son with the its first ever Mother & Son Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Booker T. Theater in downtown Rocky Mount "As we thought about what we wanted to do for our community for Valentine's Day, we knew we wanted something different," said Heather White, recreation supervisor for the city of Rocky Mount. "Many of us are parents, or hope to be parents, and we recognize how important the mother and son relationship is for a young man.

