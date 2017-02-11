Charity benefit aids Vidant Cancer Ce...

Charity benefit aids Vidant Cancer Center

Nigel White, creator of PVO Entertainment, hosted a charity benefit recently in Rocky Mount and donated the proceeds to the Cancer Center at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital. White has a passion for giving back to his community and has loved ones that have faced cancer and therefore made it his mission to host an event to benefit the hospital's cancer program.

