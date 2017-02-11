Charity benefit aids Vidant Cancer Center
Nigel White, creator of PVO Entertainment, hosted a charity benefit recently in Rocky Mount and donated the proceeds to the Cancer Center at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital. White has a passion for giving back to his community and has loved ones that have faced cancer and therefore made it his mission to host an event to benefit the hospital's cancer program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Jim
|11
|Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Burnt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC