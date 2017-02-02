Art contest celebrates black history
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region is working with local U.S. Cellular stores to celebrate Black History Month by holding the second annual Black History Month Art Contest. Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region were encouraged to create an original 8.5 x 11-inch piece of artwork in tribute of an influential African American.
