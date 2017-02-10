Apparent suicide victim found in stor...

Apparent suicide victim found in store parking lot

Rocky Mount police are investigating what they are calling an apparent suicide Wednesday caused by an overdose of drugs and alcohol. Police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 11:30 p.m. in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Benvenue Road.

