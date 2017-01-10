Woman arrested in two-year-old theft scheme
A North Carolina woman wanted for a two-year-old larceny and felony money laundering case that spanned three states will face a judge in Nash County today after being arrested Friday on felony warrants. Rocky Mount police arrested Donneka Whitehead, 27 after she turned herself in at 5:03 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 330 South Church Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Mon
|wth
|25
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Jan 7
|King557
|55
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec 31
|Jim
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC