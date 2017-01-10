Woman arrested in two-year-old theft scheme

A North Carolina woman wanted for a two-year-old larceny and felony money laundering case that spanned three states will face a judge in Nash County today after being arrested Friday on felony warrants. Rocky Mount police arrested Donneka Whitehead, 27 after she turned herself in at 5:03 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 330 South Church Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.