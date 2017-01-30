Volunteers clean up around area
While cold temperatures may have reduced the number of volunteers at Saturday's Tar River Cleanup, folks who showed up hauled in quite a bit of trash and a few oddities - including a chicken coup. About 50 volunteers who braved the chilly morning air, focused on Battle Park, Sunset Park, Stony Creek and four other sites in Rocky Mount.
