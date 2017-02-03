Towns like recruiter proposal
By DEBBIE DILJAK Earlier this month, Nash county commissioners discussed the possibility of hiring a business recruiter to help grow the county's smaller towns, including Spring Hope, Middlesex and Bailey. While county leaders investigate funding sources and the feasibility of creating such a position, town managers such as Jae Kim, who runs Spring Hope, say they would welcome the help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spring Hope Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|8 hr
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Jim
|11
|Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Burnt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC