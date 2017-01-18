Tickets go on sale for 'I Dream'
The Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences has launched ticket sales for the "I Dream" concerts in Rocky Mount. Douglas Tappin's "I Dream" brings to light the struggle for equality during a tumultuous time in American history.
