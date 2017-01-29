Tax revenue lags in Gold Rock

Tax revenue lags in Gold Rock

The target of ongoing narcotics and prostitution investigations, Gold Rock motels collect significantly less tourism taxes than other Rocky Mount hotels. The Gold Rock area at Interstate 95 and N.C. 48, is rife with criminal activity, attracting the attention of Nash County authorities who want to shut down the seedier establishments with nuisance abatement lawsuits and start over.

