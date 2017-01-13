Students reflect on legacy of King's dream
Almost 55 years ago, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered an early version of his famed "I Have a Dream Speech" in Rocky Mount, and Thursday night, local residents came together to honor the legendary civil rights leader and his dream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone seen him?
|10 hr
|Whiteboylooking4him
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Jan 7
|King557
|55
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC