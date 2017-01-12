Spin-a-thon to raise funds for YMCA

The Harrison Family YMCA will sponsor a Spin-a-thon fundraiser for its 2017 Annual Campaign beginning at 7 a.m. Feb. 18. This will be an amazing experience of fun indoor cycle rides and education about the impact the YMCA makes in many lives because of YMCA volunteers and donors in thecommunity. There will be four separate cycle classes in the Studio Room at the Harrison Family YMCA from 7 a.m. to noon on Feb. 18: If you enjoy exercise and helping your community, you should try this out whether you are a YMCA member or not.

