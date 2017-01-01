Snow, bitter cold forecast for area
Get ready: Freezing rain, inches of snow and frigid temperatures are predicted to pelt the Twin Counties beginning late tonight into Saturday. "It will be rain and sleet Friday evening turning into snow around midnight Saturday and lasting until Saturday afternoon," said National Weather Service Duty Forecaster Barrett Smith.
