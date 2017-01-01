Snow, bitter cold forecast for area

Snow, bitter cold forecast for area

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Get ready: Freezing rain, inches of snow and frigid temperatures are predicted to pelt the Twin Counties beginning late tonight into Saturday. "It will be rain and sleet Friday evening turning into snow around midnight Saturday and lasting until Saturday afternoon," said National Weather Service Duty Forecaster Barrett Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hobos Wed Leeper 1
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Jan 4 POZAN 140
Snitch list (Dec '14) Dec 31 Yamayne 9
Shelly burkhart Dec 31 Yamayne 2
Knuckleball (Jun '10) Dec 31 Jim 11
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Dec 29 jerry 119
The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12) Dec 24 george 143
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Nash County was issued at January 07 at 4:36AM EST

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,763

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC