Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old Rocky Mount man. Alonza Bobbitt, Jr. of Rocky Mount was reported missing at 9:51 p.m. Monday from 231 Briarcliff Road.

