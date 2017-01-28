Same man now sought in two heists
Rocky Mount and Greenville police have teamed up to find a thief wanted in connection to robberies at State Employees Credit Union branches in both cities this month. Rocky Mount police responded to a report of a robbery at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the State Employees Credit Union at 805 North Fairview Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Wed
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 16
|Kaylo
|10
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC