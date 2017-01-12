Residents bicker over store

Residents bicker over store

The Rocky Mount City Council held its first meeting of the year and turnout was low, but there was lots to talk about even with the low numbers. Two local business owners spoke before the City Council about a proposal to open a business at 1545 South Church St. The request came before the council following a pair of meetings about the proposed business last November and December in which the structure was discussed, not without their own controversy, either.

