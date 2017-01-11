Red Cross seeks blood donors
The American Red Cross is asking Twin Counties volunteers to give blood because of a shortage in the region and across the nation due to winter storms. Snow and icy roads over the past several days forced 27 blood drives to be canceled in the Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region, causing about 750 donations to go uncollected, said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager of the Mid-Atlantic Red Cross Blood Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Mon
|wth
|25
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Jan 7
|King557
|55
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec 31
|Jim
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC