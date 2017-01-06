Police probe home break-in

Friday Jan 6

Rocky Mount police are asking for the public's help solving a home break-in that happened early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 8:58 a.m. at a house on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue.

