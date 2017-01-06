Oratorical competition rescheduled

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and the city of Rocky Mount have postponed Saturday's scheduled MLK Oratorical Competition. The event will be rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences, said .Archie Jones, Human Relations director "The safety of our students, parents and all others who plan on attending the oratorical competition is paramount," Jones said.

