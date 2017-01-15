Officials: Gold Rock needs work
Gold Rock on Friday night: A woman in a short skirt and stilted footwear stands outside a motel room; two cars are parked next to each other, the drivers exchanging items too small to identify; a shadowy figure moves between buildings in a dimly-lit parking lot. Once an oasis for travelers on Interstate-95 in northern Nash County, complete with a Shoney's and a Howard Johnson, Gold Rock is now the "nexus of crime for a 50 mile radius," according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.
