New signs to welcome visitors
First impressions are the most important impressions that can be made - so the Rocky Mount City Council has endorsed the installation of new welcome signs just outside city limits to make a good first impression on visitors. The City Council approved the installation of four "Welcome To Rocky Mount" signs near the city limits on U.S. 64 and U.S. 301.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Wed
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 16
|Kaylo
|10
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Jan 7
|King557
|55
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC