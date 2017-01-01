Nash-Rocky Mount names new principals
Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools has named Eric Mitchell as the new principal of Nash Central Middle School and Zach Marks as the new principal of Red Oak Elementary School. Mitchell began his new role at Nash Central Middle in November and Marks started at Red Oak Elementary in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 16
|Kaylo
|10
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Jan 7
|King557
|55
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC