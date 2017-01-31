Meeting to discuss new I-95 interchange
Anyone wanting to voice their opinion about the proposed Interstate 95 interchange at Sunset Avenue will get their chance next week. The N.C. Transportation Department is hosting a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in Brown Auditorium at Nash Community College.
