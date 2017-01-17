Jolley Asset Management, LLC Buys Del...

Rocky Mount, NC, based Investment company Jolley Asset Management, LLC buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, sells Nucor Corp, Johnson & Johnson, State Street Corp, Merck & Co Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jolley Asset Management, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Jolley Asset Management, LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

