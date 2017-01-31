Home-schoolers find options in area

Home-schoolers find options in area

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Though some people think home-schooled students have little social interaction, the growing number of home-schoolers in the Twin Counties have many opportunities to learn and play with others. According to data from North Carolinians for Home Education, there were 977 registered home schools in Nash and Edgecombe counties in the 2015-16 school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list (Dec '14) Sun True fook 11
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Jan 25 thetruth 2
can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14) Jan 20 Bobby 8
Anyone seen him? Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) Jan 9 wth 25
Knuckleball (Jun '10) Dec 31 Jim 11
News Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16) Jul '16 Burnt 1
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC