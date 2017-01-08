Group aims to launch new railroad museum

Group aims to launch new railroad museum

A local group of train enthusiasts is working to establish a new facility aimed at educating people about the importance of the railroad to Rocky Mount, but its members say getting the museum on the right track has not been easy. The Rocky Mount Railroad Museum was established in 2009 by Joyce Edwards Jantzler - the organization's president - and a group of others.

