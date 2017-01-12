Grants fight hunger in county

Grants fight hunger in county

By DEBBIE DILJAK Apply for a healthy foods grant, and your community can benefit, according to a Mikki Sager, vice-president of Resourceful Communities, which is overseeing a grant program called 2016 On Track with Healthy Foods. The Conservation Fund, which oversees Resourceful Communities, has teamed up with CSX to support fresh-food community projects in Nash and Edgecombe counties because many families in the Twin Counties struggle with 'food insecurity,' a condition caused by poverty and a lack of access to healthy, fresh food.

