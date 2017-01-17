Firefighters battle blaze at vacant h...

Firefighters battle blaze at vacant house

Monday Jan 16

The Rocky Mount Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house late Monday afternoon in South Rocky Mount. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 4:30 p.m. at a house on the 1200 block of Southwest Main Street.

