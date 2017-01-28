Effort aims to replace lost beehives

Effort aims to replace lost beehives

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Now, the grassroots organization is looking for alternative ways to make and supply honey sold in the marketplace used to help fund the development programs for disadvantaged youth in the small town in Edgecombe County. The latest efforts of the Family Life Center to replace and restore the more than 100 beehives lost in the flood is having beehives installed on the rooftops of buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Jan 25 thetruth 2
can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14) Jan 20 Bobby 8
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jan 16 Kaylo 10
Anyone seen him? Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) Jan 9 wth 25
Hobos Jan 4 Leeper 1
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Jan 4 POZAN 140
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC