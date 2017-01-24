ECC honor society helps kids with shoe drive
From left, Angela Shaffer, Mattress Firm store manager; Margaret Nash, Alpha Omega Nu vice president of leadership; Nicole Wainright, Alpha Omega Nu vice president of service; and Kayleigh Rothrock, Mattress Firm assistant store manager, display some of the shoes collected through a service project led by the Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter at Edgecombe Community College. Edgecombe Community College's Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter focused on helping children in one of their primary service projects last semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 16
|Kaylo
|10
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Jan 7
|King557
|55
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC