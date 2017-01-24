ECC honor society helps kids with shoe drive

From left, Angela Shaffer, Mattress Firm store manager; Margaret Nash, Alpha Omega Nu vice president of leadership; Nicole Wainright, Alpha Omega Nu vice president of service; and Kayleigh Rothrock, Mattress Firm assistant store manager, display some of the shoes collected through a service project led by the Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter at Edgecombe Community College. Edgecombe Community College's Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter focused on helping children in one of their primary service projects last semester.

