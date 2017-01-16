Cooper to speak at Chamber's annual m...

Cooper to speak at Chamber's annual meeting

Gov. Roy Cooper will return to Nash County to speak at next month's Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting. The Chamber along with presenting sponsor Rocky Mount Mills and host sponsor Nash Community College will hold its 113th annual meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 2. Cooper, who spoke at the 111th annual meeting, was elected as North Carolina's 75th governor after defeating Republican incumbent Pat McCrory in a close race.

