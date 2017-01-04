City to continue federal effort
A federal program aimed at aiding communities hit hardest by the 2008 recession is getting new life in Rocky Mount thanks to efforts by one of the program's federal representatives and local leaders. was launched in 2011 by the Obama administration to help cities hit hardest by what has come to be known as the "great recession."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hobos
|Wed
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Wed
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec 31
|Jim
|11
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 29
|jerry
|119
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC