City renews bus station lease

The wheels on the buses will continue to go round and round in and out of Rocky Mount after the Rocky Mount City Council recently approved the renewal of a lease agreement with Greyhound Bus Lines Inc. The current lease was set to expire Feb. 27. The new agreement ensures the nationally-known company will continue operating out of its 2,137-square-foot office at 111 Coastline St. for at least the next year. It is the first of three one-year renewal options between the city and the company.

