City renews bus station lease
The wheels on the buses will continue to go round and round in and out of Rocky Mount after the Rocky Mount City Council recently approved the renewal of a lease agreement with Greyhound Bus Lines Inc. The current lease was set to expire Feb. 27. The new agreement ensures the nationally-known company will continue operating out of its 2,137-square-foot office at 111 Coastline St. for at least the next year. It is the first of three one-year renewal options between the city and the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 16
|Kaylo
|10
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Jan 7
|King557
|55
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC