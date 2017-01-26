City ranked high as distribution cent...

City ranked high as distribution center site

A leading national corporate site selection company has recognized Rocky Mount as a top location on the East Coast for the distribution and warehousing industry. Founded in 1975, New Jersey-based The Boyd Company Inc. provides independent site selection counsel to leading United States and overseas corporations.

