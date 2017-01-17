CarolinaEast working to move graves at construction site
Two unmarked graveyards with occupants who were buried there as long ago as 1818 stand along the northwest corner of the property the hospital leases from the county. Like the dying Mercutio giving Shakespeare's saddest pun, soon you will find CarolinaEast Medical Center a "grave place."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Mon
|Kaylo
|10
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Jan 7
|King557
|55
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC