Bryant to lead Black Caucus
A local lawmaker was chosen to be in charge of a state committee whose mission is to ensure that the views and concerns of African-Americans and other communities of color are carried out by their elected representatives. N.C. Sen. Angela Bryant, D-Nash, recently was elected chairwoman of the 36-member N.C. Legislative Black Caucus for the 153rd session of the N.C. General Assembly at the Caucus' biennial organizational meeting on Jan. 11. The caucus includes a diverse mix of new and experienced African-American, American Indian and Asian Indian backgrounds, Bryant said.
