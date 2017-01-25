Boice-Willis to build new facility

The oldest multi-speciality and physician-owned private practice in Eastern North Carolina is making a more than $7 million dollar investment to expand operations in the Twin Counties. Boice-Willis Clinic, which has been a part of the Rocky Mount area since 1914, recently purchased land for a brand new two-story, 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility.

