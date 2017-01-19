Basic Skills Plus trains students for the workplace at ECC
Students representing four of the seven career pathways in College and Career Readiness Basic Skills Plus, seated from left, D'Najia Dickens, Wilma Daniels, Javares Dawes and Tracey Moore, recently celebrated their attainment of various stackable credentials and pathway completion as they worked toward their high school credential.. Standing are LaShawnda Washington, Basic Skills Plus instructor, and Jerry Harper, director of College and Career Readiness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 16
|Kaylo
|10
|Anyone seen him?
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Jan 7
|King557
|55
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC