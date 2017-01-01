Authorities seek suspect who robbed credit union

Local law enforcement officials are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a bank in Rocky Mount and an attempted robbery at another in the Battleboro community, both of which happened late Tuesday afternoon. Nash County Sheriff's Office officials said in a press release that an attempted robbery was reported at 4:52 p.m. at the Southern Bank at 8315 Red Oak Road in the Battleboro community.

