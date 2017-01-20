Annual sale expected to draw big crowd

Thousands of people from across the Twin Counties, North Carolina and out of state are excepted to flock to downtown Rocky Mount this weekend. The grand opening of the 2017 annual Bulluck Furniture's Gigantic Warehouse Sale will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and continue at 1 p.m. Sunday at the historic 80,000-square-foot Phipps Warehouse building at 218 N. Church St. Russ Barnes of Bulluck Furniture said the store's biggest sale of the year runs for six straight weekends and draws an average of 6,000 consumers.

